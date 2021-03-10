Digital infrastructure company Equinix provided details on its $3 billion xScale data center program, including projects currently under development in Brazil, France, Japan and other markets. This planned global expansion, financed with the support of joint venture partners, will serve the growing demands of hyperscale companies that are deploying infrastructure at Equinix.

Expansion in Asia, EMEA and Europe

On March 1, Equinix opened its first xScale data center in Tokyo, TY12x. TY12x is Equinix’s first xScale data center in Asia. In addition to TY12x, the OS2x xScale data center in Osaka is currently under development and is expected to open in Q4 2021. In February 2021, Equinix opened its second xScale data center in Paris named PA9x, which is currently fully leased by a single hyperscale tenant. Six xScale facilities are currently operating or are under development in Europe. In Q3 2021, Equinix plans to open its first xScale data center in Latin America. SP5x is located in São Paulo, Brazil, and is in close proximity to the Equinix SP4 IBX data center.

Equinix xScale data centers serve the unique core workload deployment needs of a targeted group of hyperscale companies, including the world’s largest cloud service providers. With xScale data centers, hyperscale companies can add core deployments to their existing access point footprints at Equinix, enabling their growth on a single platform that can immediately span 63 global metros and offer direct interconnection.

Rapid growth of the digital economy has driven increasing demand for global connectivity and hybrid multi-cloud solutions. For years, Equinix has been working with the world’s largest cloud service providers, including Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. It leverages its global platform of more than 220 data centers to directly connect to its strategic business partners and customers.

