The global data center company Equinix has announced the new capabilities on their Bare Metal platform. The company is upgrading its CPU line up with brand-new chips while announcing new partnerships for new or improved services. Equinix is also adding 9 new metro connections between different locations.

3rd gen EPYC, 3rd gen Xeon

Equinix will offer the latest CPUs for their bare-metal platform, dubbed Equinix Metal. AMD’s 3rd gen EPYC CPUs for enterprises and Intel’s 3rd gen Xeon Scalable processors with AI accelerators, as well as the new Ampere Altra for ARM solutions, will be available for customers in early 2022. The new CPUs will provide a better performance in all areas.

The company has also announced a new partnership with Nvidia, bringing the Nvidia LaunchPad program. The LaunchPad program enables accessing the AI infrastructure instantly for short-terms. 9 Equinix Internationaş Business Exchange data centers with Equinix Metal environments will be able to make use of Nvidia LaunchPad.

In addition to hardware upgrades and collaborations, Equinix also shared new information about the improvements:

Workload optimized servers: In addition to its Gen3 lineup, Equinix Metal will feature a new line of optimized configurations.

Hybrid multi-cloud on demand: Equinix Metal is now certified for Nutanix Cloud Platform, enabling complete freedom to run applications on any platform with a single, unified management plane across bare metal, public cloud , and on-premises environments.

on demand: Equinix Metal is now certified for Nutanix Cloud Platform, enabling complete freedom to run applications on any platform with a single, unified management plane across bare metal, , and on-premises environments. Six additional metros: The company plans to expand the availability of Equinix Metal to six additional metros in 2022 across the Americas (Atlanta and Montreal); EMEA (Helsinki and Stockholm); and Asia-Pacific (Melbourne and Osaka).

Operating system partners: Maintainers or experts of Ubuntu, Debian, FreeBSD, NixOS, Talos, Alpine Linux, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, and VyOS will now certify and provide cloud images for Equinix Metal users to consume, enhancing performance, security, and multi-cloud use cases.

Ecosystem expansion: Equinix has further expanded its ecosystem with fully documented and tested partner solutions from Cycle.io, Era Software, Macrometa, Mist.io, HarperDB, and Kubermatic.

Zachary Smith, managing director of Equinix Metal said,

« As the world’s digital infrastructure company, Equinix delivers foundational infrastructure across clouds and to the edge, interconnecting them all. When customers combine this foundation with Equinix Metal’s on-demand, state-of-the-art silicon and enterprise solutions alongside Equinix’s efforts toward its goal of becoming climate-neutral globally by 2030, they no longer have to trade peace of mind for power and performance. »

