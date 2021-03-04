Digital infrastructure company, Equinix announced that Equinix Metal expansion equips digital leaders to harness physical infrastructure at software speed. The latest additions allow Equinix Metal customers to consume interconnected infrastructure with the control of physical hardware and the low overhead and developer experience of the cloud. Equinix stated that Equinix Metal is available in 18 global metros. The announcement also includes the addition of networking features that support hybrid multi-cloud architectures, the certification of software integrations on Equinix Metal, and the launch of a managed appliance as a Service solution.

Equinix Metal is an automated, interconnected and secure bare metal service that applies a developer and API-first mindset to foundational infrastructure and provides a fully automated way for digital businesses to access the value of Platform Equinix via its leading collection of DevOps and open-source integrations.

A wide range of companies, from SaaS leaders to Global 2000 enterprises, are leveraging Equinix Metal to enter new regions, upgrade legacy infrastructure, improve performance, reduce latency, and reach clouds and end-users more easily.

Expanded Footprint – Equinix Metal is now available in 18 global metros including in the Americas (Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, São Paulo, Silicon Valley, Toronto and Washington, D.C.); in EMEA (Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid and Paris); and in Asia-Pacific (Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo).

Managed Appliance as a Service Solutions – Introducing a range of as a Service partner infrastructure solutions on the Equinix platform, the new managed appliance capability of Equinix Metal enables OEM, storage, hybrid cloud, hyper-converged, and other specialty hardware vendors to deliver fully operated, as a Service solutions that are seamlessly interconnected to the Platform Equinix ecosystem. These include an expanded collaboration with Dell Technologies to offer Bare Metal as a Service on Dell Technologies and Pure Storage on Equinix Metal. Equinix intends to launch a series of these solutions that are non-exclusive and can include multiple providers from its ecosystem in each solution category. These fully operated partner solutions complement Equinix’s existing interconnection, networking, and compute services to offer an expanded choice of Infrastructure as a Service solutions to its more than 10,000 customers worldwide.

Advanced Networking with Equinix Fabric Integration – The Equinix Metal platform now supports the full portfolio of Equinix Fabric integration options including port speeds up to 100G. With native integration to Equinix Fabric, Equinix Metal customers can quickly and securely connect to the more than 10,000 networks, enterprises, clouds, and SaaS platforms available on Platform Equinix via low-latency, private interconnection. A new “hybrid bonded” network mode has also been added for high availability in hybrid cloud environments. Additionally, customers can leverage Equinix Network Edge to quickly add branded virtual network services to their environments.