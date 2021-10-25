Japan has the 3rd largest economy in the world. The Japanese government has been seeking improvements in its digital infrastructure, actively implementing digitalization in business. The government is now assisting startup companies and SMEs to leverage digital technology implementation by providing support in many ways.

Digitalization in Osaka

In one of our news articles, we’ve informed that Digital Edge establishing a new data center in Osaka. Japan is one of the most populated countries, Osaka is one of the most population-dense areas of Japan. Caused by the widespread usage of technology, a massive flow of data and information needs to be handled in a reliable and fast way. In order to achieve this goal, digital leaders in Japan have been partnering with many dependable digital names around the world with proven global and local coverage for optimal effectiveness.

Equinix has made an important commitment to improve its influence in Osaka. With the newly opened International Business Exchange data center, OS3 Osaka is the home of the second-highest concentration of businesses in Japan.

Growing interconnection bandwidth

With these new data centers opening in Osaka, the Kansai region will continue to expand its influence on Japan’s digital economy. Quoted from the latest Global Interconnection Index, from 2020 to 2025, Osaka is estimated to grow its interconnection bandwidth at a 50% CARG. The main increase in interconnection bandwidth in Osaka is expected to come from big names such as Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services.

When it comes to cloud adoption, it is expected from these big companies to increase their influence over the Kansai area. By scaling up their investments in local data residency, security, consistency, and resiliency to address the digital expansion’s requirements in the Kansai area.

