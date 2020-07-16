Equinix announced the opening of a new data center in Milan which known as ML5. This International Business Exchange data center will offer state-of-the-art colocation, a host of advanced interconnection services. The ML5 IBX will be the fourth data center for Equinix in Italy.
To support Italien businesses
In Italy, existing Equinix data centers provide access to a wide choice of network service providers, internet exchange points, content delivery networks and cloud service providers. With this expansion, Equinix will further support Italian businesses with advancing their digital transformation strategies.
Emmanuel Becker, Managing Director, Italy, Equinix, said,
“This latest investment shows our continued support for the Italian market as a strategic interconnection point. With this new site, we are further providing for companies in Italy looking to expand both locally and internationally. Data centers are crucial for connectivity and are at the heart of the country’s economic model—especially in this critical period. Our goal is to continue to expand and offer more services to help companies extend their IT operations to the digital edge.”
Nearly 10,000 customers can utilize the new site to dynamically scale their IT infrastructure, adopt hybrid multi-cloud architectures, and interconnect with strategic business partners within the Platform Equinix global ecosystem.
Some highlights about ML5
- ML5—situated in North-West Milan—will provide customers with direct access to Equinix’s industry-leading software-defined networking service, ECX Fabric, enabling virtual interconnections to some of the largest cloud providers in the world, such as: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cloud.
- The $51 million first phase of ML5 is expected to provide a capacity of 500 cabinet equivalents and a colocation space of approximately 15,000 square feet (1,400 square meters). Upon completion of the planned future phases, ML5 is expected to provide a total capacity of more than 1,450 cabinet equivalents and a colocation space of more than 45,000 square feet (4,200 square meters).
- The new site is being built in line with global environmental standards and will contribute to a portfolio of some of the most energy-efficient data centers in the world. ML5 will utilize 100% renewable energy and is designed to LEED Gold standard.
