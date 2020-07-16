Equinix announced the opening of a new data center in Milan which known as ML5. This International Business Exchange data center will offer state-of-the-art colocation, a host of advanced interconnection services. The ML5 IBX will be the fourth data center for Equinix in Italy.

To support Italien businesses

In Italy, existing Equinix data centers provide access to a wide choice of network service providers, internet exchange points, content delivery networks and cloud service providers. With this expansion, Equinix will further support Italian businesses with advancing their digital transformation strategies.

Emmanuel Becker, Managing Director, Italy, Equinix, said,

“This latest investment shows our continued support for the Italian market as a strategic interconnection point. With this new site, we are further providing for companies in Italy looking to expand both locally and internationally. Data centers are crucial for connectivity and are at the heart of the country’s economic model—especially in this critical period. Our goal is to continue to expand and offer more services to help companies extend their IT operations to the digital edge.”

Nearly 10,000 customers can utilize the new site to dynamically scale their IT infrastructure, adopt hybrid multi-cloud architectures, and interconnect with strategic business partners within the Platform Equinix global ecosystem.

Some highlights about ML5