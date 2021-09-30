Digital infrastructure company, Equinix announced the launch of its new International Business Exchange data center in Frankfurt, Germany. The facility, named FR8, is located on the west side of the city and allows the company to meet the growing demand for private connectivity and digital infrastructure.

A $103 million investment

The new facility is a total of $103 million investment. The first phase is now open and adds 4,800 square meters of colocation space and offers direct access to a global digital ecosystem that includes over 10,000 companies. FR8 users will be able to leverage the software-defined Equinix Fabric service, allowing organizations to quickly and flexibly connect to leading cloud and network providers.

The facility has been designed to be able to meet the highest sustainability and efficiency standards. Its greened facade and roof help the building blend into the cityscape and contribute towards the local microclimate. Jens-Peter Feidner, Managing Director of Germany at Equinix said,

“Frankfurt is not only a European financial capital, but also one of the world’s leading data hubs. With the accelerated digitization manifesting across industries, the need for computing power and private connectivity has also increased. Data centers are an essential part of the digital economy, providing the fundamental infrastructure through which businesses, clouds and services interconnect to innovate and succeed. The sustainable expansion and operation of this infrastructure is a key concern for us; FR8 not only provides customers with a high-performance IT infrastructure, but also one that aims to be as efficient and climate-friendly as possible.”

