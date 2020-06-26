Equinix added a new International Business Exchange data center in the Dallas Infomart Data Center campus. According to the announcement, the $142-million data center is the ninth one for the company in the Dallas metro area and the second building on the growing Dallas Infomart campus. Dallas will serve as a core communications market for the Southern United States.

An addition with 144,000 square feet

The new data center will help companies during the adopting hybrid multi-cloud process. The initial phase of DA11 offers a capacity of 1,975 cabinets and a colocation space of around 72,000 square feet. When fully completed, the facility is planned to provide a capacity of more than 3,850 cabinets and colocation space, exceeding 144,000 square feet. With this new data center addition, Equinix reached more than 90 IBX data centers across Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States.

Meanwhile, the company also unveiled its 5G and Edge Proof of Concept Center (POCC) at the state-of-the-art data center. 5G and edge “sandbox” scenario of Equinix will facilitate mobile network operators, technology vendors, cloud platforms, and enterprises to directly connect with Platform Equinix to demonstrate complex 5G and edge deployment structures.