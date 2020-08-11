Equinix announced the acquisition of the India operations of GPX Global Systems. With this extension, Equinix customers will have access to a network-dense data center campus with more than 200 international brands and local companies, including cloud service providers (CSPs), leading networks, content delivery network (CDN) providers, all local carriers, 130 internet service providers (ISPs) and four internet exchanges.

The ecosystem of Equinix in India is growing

According to the announcement, the all-cash transaction value of US$161 million represents a multiple of approximately 15x the projected EBITDA at full utilization. The acquisition is expected to close at the beginning of 2021. Equinix intends to acquire GPX India’s business consisting of a fiber-connected campus in Mumbai with two data centers. This means to add more than 90,000 square feet of colocation space to Platform Equinix when fully built.

In addition to this, the expansion will also help local companies accelerate their digital transformation journeys by deploying their infrastructures, applications and services closer to the edge through the globally interconnected platform of more than 210 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers.

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix, talked about the acquisition saying,