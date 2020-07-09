The global interconnection and data center company, Equinix announced that it is extending access to the third-largest global provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and the largest in Asia-Pacific, Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, through Platform Equinix for customers from 17 metros globally. With its API integration with ECX Fabric, the expansion will allow enterprises from these global markets easily and privately connect to Alibaba Cloud on Platform Equinix.

According to the announcement, Alibaba Cloud can also enjoy secure, direct access to a robust, interconnected ecosystem of more than 9,700 customers, including 1,800 network providers and over 2,900 cloud and IT service providers globally to enhance performance, lower latency, and increase reliability for its customers. Royce Thomas, Senior Vice President, Global Account Management, Equinix said,