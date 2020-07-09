The global interconnection and data center company, Equinix announced that it is extending access to the third-largest global provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and the largest in Asia-Pacific, Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, through Platform Equinix for customers from 17 metros globally. With its API integration with ECX Fabric, the expansion will allow enterprises from these global markets easily and privately connect to Alibaba Cloud on Platform Equinix.
9,700 customers, including 1,800 network providers
According to the announcement, Alibaba Cloud can also enjoy secure, direct access to a robust, interconnected ecosystem of more than 9,700 customers, including 1,800 network providers and over 2,900 cloud and IT service providers globally to enhance performance, lower latency, and increase reliability for its customers. Royce Thomas, Senior Vice President, Global Account Management, Equinix said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News
“We are glad to deepen our collaboration with Alibaba Cloud in new metros around the world. In today’s digital economy, delivering cloud computing has become a top priority for enterprises. As such, direct access to cloud service providers, like Alibaba Cloud, via high-speed, low-latency connections is helping enterprises gain a competitive advantage and fully realize the benefits of the cloud. We are happy that we share the common goal with Alibaba Could to help enterprises locate services, interconnect to them and build valuable relationships with their business partners. With this extended reach, we will continue to partner with Alibaba Cloud and support more enterprises to accelerate their digital journey across the globe.”
Discussion about this post