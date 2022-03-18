Equinix announced that the company is standing with the people of Ukraine and condemns Russia’s invasion of the country. Equinix also announced its intentions for a peaceful resolution by supporting the sanctions while maintaining the global infrastructure to support free and open communication, aiding in humanitarian relief and limiting unintended consequences to countries and citizens impacted by the events.

Actions and commitments

Equinix is joining the long list of tech companies that are taking action against Russia’s invasion. The company will help Ukrainian customers while suspending its operations with Russia. Equinix’s actions and commitments are:

While the company do not have operations in Russia, Equinix will not make direct or indirect investment in the country until this conflict ends and a government is in place that recognizes and honors the rights of other sovereign nations

Equinix will not allow Russian customers to place orders for products or services, unless in the review of those orders, they align with the objectives stated above

Equinix have suspended all activities and purchasing with and through Russian partners and suppliers

Until the conflict’s devastating impact on the Ukrainian people, the company will:

Equinix is providing services to existing Ukrainian customers free of charge until further notice

The company will continue our employee donation 2:1 matching effort for relief organizations

Equinix have provided a grant for immediate and direct relief to Polish Humanitarian Action which is actively working to assist and support the growing number of Ukrainian refugees

The company continue to evaluate other grants and non-monetary support to aid in the humanitarian efforts and the support of Ukrainian refugees