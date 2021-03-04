The digital infrastructure company Equinix announced it will open its first data center in Bordeaux, France, in Q3 2021. With direct fiber links to Equinix’s International Business Exchange sites in Paris, this new facility, named BX1, will provide global businesses and local authorities located in New Aquitaine with the ability to connect directly and securely to the world’s digital economy, via comprehensive digital ecosystems.

From telecommuting, to increased automation and collaboration, technological innovation has made it possible to comply with restrictions, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing connectivity opportunities further, BX1 will provide a landing hub for the new submarine cable, AMITIE, due to link France to the United States and Great Britain, creating a new European gateway for data traffic between the United States and Europe.

While digital transformation is reshaping industries worldwide, this development is dependent on the ability to process data and create synergies between companies within physical infrastructures, located as close as possible to users.

BX1 further supports this growing digital hub. And by providing access to Platform Equinix, the development will offer a highly connected footprint of capabilities and services, enabling businesses to connect their core digital infrastructure around the world.

