Global interconnection and data center company, Equinix disclosed a ransomware incident that affected the company’s internal system. According to the announcement, Equinix is currently investigating the incident. Equinix data centers are currently operational as they should be and no outages have been reported yet. The company also stated that they will announce the details of the security breach when the investigation is finished.

No customer data breached

Equinix also noted that law enforcement is notified about the incident and the Equinix team took action to address the incident. The company published a blog post stating,

“Equinix is currently investigating a security incident we detected that involves ransomware on some of our internal systems. Our teams took immediate and decisive action to address the incident, notified law enforcement and are continuing to investigate. Our data centers and our service offerings, including managed services, remain fully operational, and the incident has not affected our ability to support our customers. Note that as most customers operate their own equipment within Equinix data centers, this incident has had no impact on their operations or the data on their equipment at Equinix. The security of the data in our systems is always a top priority and we intend to take all necessary actions, as appropriate, based on the results of our investigation. We will update this blog post as appropriate.”

