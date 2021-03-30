eStruxture signed a definitive agreement to acquire all eight Canadian data centers from Aptum Technologies, a global hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, along with all customers and employees associated with its colocation business. eStruxture is a Canadian-owned cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider.

14 facilities across Canada

The addition of these strategic locations strengthens the company’s pan-Canadian platform and adding key industry verticals to its portfolio. eStruxture has six data centers in Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary.

Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture, said,

“We have entered an agreement to acquire Aptum Technologies’ Canadian colocation business and are delighted to welcome Aptum’s existing data center employees and colocation customers to the eStruxture family. This acquisition allows us to significantly scale our platform, further expand our reach and customer base in the Vancouver and Montreal areas, and enter the Toronto market in a meaningful way. eStruxture is proud of its Canadian roots and is committed to continuing to invest in our economy, create more jobs for Canadians, and offer a data center platform that is ideal for companies that want to grow or establish their footprint in Canada.”

With the addition of the new facilities, eStruxture will operate a total of 14 facilities across Canada, increasing its total footprint to over 600,000 square feet of combined data center space and a total IT capacity of 100 megawatts. The newly acquired data centers offer both central and edge locations, are scalable, sustainably designed, and highly connected.

See more Data Center News