eStruxture grew from just one data center in downtown Montreal in 2017 to 15 data centers, from 16 employees to over 130. The company attributes its success to its diverse workforce.

In 2017, eStruxture acquired and transformed the Montreal Gazette’s former printing facility into a one-of-a-kind, hyperscale-grade data center with over 30MW of power.

In 2021, the company made its fifth acquisition and consolidated its presence on a national scale by taking over the entire Canadian data center business from Aptum.

As the only remaining major Canadian-owned and operated data center, eStruxture has emerged as a true industry leader and trailblazer and the company’s success story has been featured numerous times in the media. Most recently, the covers of Data Centre Magazine and CIOReview provide a closeup look of the company and its success drivers.

Multiple awards in five years

eStruxture also won the 2022 Corporate Excellence Award for Leading Data Center Services Provider – Canada awarded by Corporate Vision Magazine and The Most Promising Managed Data Center Services Company Award by CIOReview. Previously, the company was a finalist for the Best Managed Companies Award by Deloitte, the Excellence in Data Centre Americas Award by Datacloud, and The Data Center Eco-Sustainability Award by DCD, to name a few.

Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture Data Centers said,

« Looking back over the past five years, I can’t help but feel immensely grateful for all those who believed in us from the beginning and whose trust, hard work, and dedication got us where we are today. I look forward to celebrating many more milestones together. »