Canadian cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, eStruxture announced the addition of its second data center in Calgary. The facility, named CAL-2, will address the increasing demand in the market and will be ready in the second half of 2022.

Largest Tier III in Calgary

eStruxture’s new data center is located in the north of Calgary and will be the region’s largest Tier III data center. The facility aims to bring hyper-scale capacity to the Calgary market with a 30 MW power capacity and approximately 93,000 square feet of space.

Fully-diverse intersite connectivity between the company’s two facilities in Calgary with 23 kilometers distance between them are positioned to enhance redundancy and offer diverse power grid capability. The new facility will also follow the company’s commitment to sustainability by using the same water-less, free-cooling system. CAL-2 offers scalability and customizability with three initial data halls.

Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture said,

“We entered the Calgary market three years ago on the belief that the economy would rebound, and the market would develop into a key Canadian data center market through growth and demand from both existing industries and new industries establishing their datacenter footprint here. We have experienced this growth first-hand, filling out our capacity at CAL-1, our first facility in Calgary. At eStruxture, we are confident that Calgary is becoming one of Canada’s critical data center hubs. We are very proud to be building a Canadian colocation powerhouse, and are committed to investing in the Canadian economy, creating more jobs, and providing the very best service to our customers, including large-scale companies.”

