eStruxture, a Canadian-owned, cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, partnered with La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec to support the local gaming industry. The partnership enables independent and international Quebec-based players from the video game industry to access colocation, connectivity, cloud computing and IT-managed services at preferred pricing.

To create networks with added value

Additionally, video game developers, creators, educational institutions and entrepreneurs that are members of La Guilde can benefit from a 10% discount on eStruxture’s solutions and services.

Nadine Gelly, Executive Director of La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec, said,

“As a representative of the entire video game ecosystem in Quebec, we want to create networks that represent added value for our members. This partnership with eStruxture reinforces this commitment, in addition to helping them stay at the cutting edge of technology and thereby helping them grow by offering them a variety of services.”

eStruxture supports data-intensive game development workloads in Quebec, with three data centers in Montreal offering high-density deployments and partnerships with cloud enablers and cloud providers that provide ultra-low latency connectivity options.

