eStruxture has secured incremental equity financing from Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) as well as a credit facility with Deutsche Bank Credit Solutions and Direct Lending, and a group of Canadian banks, for a total of over $600 million Cdn. The majority of these institutions have supported and invested in eStruxture’s growth since the company first began operations in 2017.

Expansion of Québec companies into new markets

The amount will fund the acquisition of the entire Canadian data center business from Aptum which finalized on Friday, April 30, as well as enable eStruxture to execute on additional capital expansion projects across the Canadian market, and ultimately deliver increased value to its customers.

Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture, said,

“This financing will be essential to the growth of eStruxture as we continue to expand our customer base throughout Canada and beyond. It will also help us further strengthen the company’s pan-Canadian platform, adding key industry verticals to eStruxture’s portfolio. We are very pleased and honored to have these investment groups continue to support us and demonstrate their financial commitment to eStruxture.”

Fengate is now an investment partner to eStruxture through both its private equity and infrastructure businesses. eStruxture will continue to focus its investing efforts on Canada as they see tremendous opportunity in the market.

“Todd and the eStruxture team have clearly demonstrated their capabilities through what they have already accomplished. We are thrilled to support them at this stage of their growth and look forward to working with them as they continue to develop their business to deliver success over the long term,” says Fredric Rosenberg, Head of Credit Solutions & Direct Lending at Deutsche Bank.

See more Data Center News