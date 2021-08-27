Evoque Data Center Solutions expanded its channel partner program and appointed Monica Walton as its vice president of channel sales. Evoque will provide its channel partners with a full range of tools designed to help them drive additional business.

Monica Walton’s appointment

Furthermore, Evoque appointed Monica Walton as the company’s vice president of channel sales. Before this, Ms. Walton worked as vice president/general manager of sales for Lumen Technologies’ Rocky Mountain Region.

Lisa Miller, president at Spearhead Advisors, a Dallas-based telecommunications consultancy, said,

“Monica is a respected leader who dives in, looks for ways to drive results strategically, and works with the tenacity to ensure her company’s success. I know her leadership style is to dig in, analyze, and achieve strong, consistent results. She is highly customer-focused and understands how to work with the channel to drive solutions and exceed customer expectations.”

The channel partner program will also offer new programmatic partner support, along with expanded co-branded marketing support designed to drive awareness and communicate the wide scope of advantages delivered by Evoque’s full line of capabilities.

In addition to data centers located throughout the United States and Europe, and Asia, Evoque has acquired Foghorn. This cloud engineering consultancy works with mid-to large-size enterprises, as well as companies born in the cloud.

