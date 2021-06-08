Evoque Data Center Solutions announced partnerships with four additional network service providers (NSPs), adding to Evoque’s already extensive roster and expanding its vendor-neutral approach to delivering state-of-the-art connectivity to its clients worldwide.

To provide a wide range of options for hybrid IP strategies

The addition of the four carriers is a part of the stated objective of providing a meaningful depth and breadth of NSPs to clients with a wide range of options as they design and implement their hybrid IP strategies.

Anthony Verda, Evoque’s vice president of network service providers, said,

“The continued deployment of additional carriers across our facilities is a key element in the fulfilment of the Evoque Evolution. Working with them will enable our existing and future clients to leverage their capabilities, enriching our ecosystem and providing them with always-on, everywhere connectivity. I expect to see Evoque continue to add to its NSP roster throughout the remainder of 2021.”

Evoque added the following NSPs to its roster:

Bandwidth IG, a metro dark fiber network provider serving mission-critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises with high-capacity dark fiber, at Evoque’s data center in Lithia Springs, outside of Atlanta,

Everstream, the business-only fiber network, at Evoque’s data center in Lisle, outside of Chicago;

Unite Private Networks (UPN), a provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, including dark and lit fiber, metro-optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, other customized solutions, at Evoque’s Dallas-area two data centers in Allen and Webb Chapel;

Consolidated Communications, a broadband and business communications provider serving a 23-state service area, at Evoque’s Allen data center.

Evoque offers clients an average of more than a dozen carriers at its data centers around the globe, including point-to-point and cloud connectivity capabilities.

See more Data Center News