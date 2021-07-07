Evoque Data Center Solutions has acquired Foghorn Consulting, a Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud consulting and cloud engineering services, intending to expand their applications-first suite of services. Foghorn will continue to operate independently as a subsidiary of Evoque.

Serving as cloud engineering arm

Evoque launched its new “application-first,” Multi-Generational Infrastructure (MGI) strategy for design and implementation following this acquisition. While serving as Evoque’s cloud engineering arm, Foghorn will deliver additional value for Evoque’s clients worldwide. Foghorn will serve as Evoque’s cloud engineering arm, providing additional value for Evoque’s clients worldwide.

Andy Stewart, President, and CEO at Evoque Data Center Solutions said,

“Over the past 13 years, Foghorn has built an enviable reputation as an innovative cloud engineering leader with exceptional customer service, cloud expertise, and winning culture. With the acquisition of Foghorn, Evoque continues to execute on our growth strategy and give our customers a future-forward and flexible solution that puts their business and applications first. We are pleased to welcome Foghorn’s team of seasoned and talented cloud and hybrid engineers to Evoque as key partners in our growth.”

Foghorn aims to maximize the value of companies’ hybrid and public cloud deployments with its services and a team of full-stack, highly certified cloud engineers since 2008. With this acquisition, enterprises can benefit from the elasticity, burstability, and scalability of the cloud.

Evoque clients have access to Foghorn’s deep cloud engineering expertise as delivered by FogOps, Foghorn’s Cloud Engineering Service offering. FogSource, a deep library of Foghorn’s proprietary Infrastructure as Code, supports FogOps.

