Cloud-native network detection and response company ExtraHop announced new data center investments in Australia to enhance access to its cloud-native security platform, Reveal(x) 360, across the Asia Pacific region.

To reduce latency in Australia

With the addition of new data center facilities in Australia to host Reveal(x) 360 locally, ExtraHop aims to deliver higher availability and reduced latency while ensuring that customers preserve the sovereignty of their data.

David Sajoto, ExtraHop’s Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan, said,

“Organisations around the world are rethinking their approach to security as advanced threats like APTs and software supply chain attacks take a financial and reputational toll. At ExtraHop, we’re committed to providing our customers with the machine learning-backed detection and response capabilities that put public and private sector security teams back in the driver’s seat when it comes to protecting their organizations. That commitment includes investing in the markets we serve to ensure that our customers have access to high-availability, low-latency security capabilities that meet local standards for data sovereignty and protection. This investment affirms our commitment to the region and our customers.”

Reveal(x) 360 is a network detection and response built to secure modern enterprises against increasingly advanced threats with zero management overhead and an on-demand consumption model. Reveal(x) 360 sensors can be deployed in any cloud or on-premises environment to provide complete visibility, real-time threat detection, and intelligent response across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments.

