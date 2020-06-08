Facebook and Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU) collaborated for developing local talent in the data center sector in Singapore which has recently become a leading hub for data center operations and management services. To achieve this goal, Facebook launched the new nine-month pilot program in conjunction with NTU College of Engineering.

Nine-month pilot program will start in August

This program offers four Specialist Certificates and one Graduate Certificate in the pilot phase, starting in August 2020. The four Specialist Certificate programs is in design engineering, network engineering, site operations, and facility operations; while the Graduate Certificate program is in international construction management.

According to the announcement, the program will run alongside NTU undergraduate and postgraduate curriculum, both on-campus and online. It is open to the public and eligible for funding and mid-career enhanced subsidy provided by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG). The main goal of the program is to fill the increasing demand for specialists in the data center industry.

Professor Ling San, NTU Deputy President and Provost, said,

“We are very proud to contribute towards growing local talent in the data center sector through our collaboration with Facebook. With NTU’s deep expertise in emerging technologies and Facebook’s data center expertise, participants of our new certificate programmes will be able to benefit from a world-class education and stand in good stead in the future job market. Once the nine-month pilot has run its course, [email protected] plans to progressively introduce more courses in phases, which “can potentially involve other data center industry players.”

The pilot phase by NTU’s Centre for Professional and Continuing Education ([email protected]) is expected to train and groom more local talent for the data center segment of our ICT sector in Singapore.

Gavin Chua, Head of Infrastructure Engagement in Asia for Facebook said,

“When we decided to build a data centre in Singapore, local talent was an important consideration for us. We are honored to partner with NTU Singapore and CBRE to offer new certificate programmes to develop talent for the local data centre industry. We hope they will help students become immersed in learning how to build and operate efficient data centers.”

After the pilot program in August 2020 pilot, [email protected] will progressively introduce more courses in the subsequent phases of the collaboration which can potentially involve other data center industry players. It is possible to apply for this program here.