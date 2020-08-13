Facebook announced that its newest data center, the Gallatin Data Center will be a part of the global infrastructure. The data center will bring Facebook apps and services to billions of people around the world. Facebook also announced that Gallatin Data Center will represent an investment of more than $800 million and support approximately 100 jobs. According to the statement, Facebook chooses Gallatin to ensure access to infrastructure and renewable energy and a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations.

LEED Gold certified

Facebook’s 982,000 square-foot campus will be LEED-certified, will use 80% less water than the average data center, and be supported by 100% renewable energy. Facebook also signed contracts for 220MWs of new solar energy in Tennessee to support the facility. During the peak of the construction, Facebook expects that more than 1,100 construction workers will be onsite. The company also announced that it will be hiring for data center jobs including technicians, engineers, construction management, facility managers, logistics professionals, and security personnel.