Facebook announced the expansion of its Newton County Data Center and boost its total investment at the facility by $250 million. This expansion will create 200 jobs in Georgia. The company will add three new buildings, nearly 1.5 million square feet to the Newton Data Center. This means an investment of more than $1 billion.

Three new buildings

Meanwhile, Facebook has invested in six new solar projects for a total of 435 megawatts. These new renewable energy projects are generating more than 2,500 construction jobs. Additionally, the company launched the Community Action Grants program to meet community needs like connecting people online or off or improving local STEM education.

Facebook has seven operational data center sites in the US, including one in New Albany, Ohio, in Los Lunas, New Mexico and Papillon, Nebraska. The company is planning to launch three more Facebook data center sites in Henrico, Virginia; Eagle Mountain, Utah; and Huntsville, Alabama.

