Web Werks Data Centers has collaborated with FatPipe to offer enterprises a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution. As a part of this collaboration, Web Werks has deployed FatPipe’s solutions across its locations to offer SD-WAN enabled services to enterprises to simplify the WAN architecture.

Continually improving the platforms

The association offers excellent flexibility to Web Werks’ customers in terms of connection choices. It gives them centralized control of edge devices, ease of scalability and deployment at a lower TCO (total cost of ownership). The rapid adoption of multi-cloud and SaaS applications result from enterprises meeting the demands of a modern workforce. Web Werks VMX is a robust cloud platform that can be used to implement a private cloud within the data center while also supporting intelligent software to integrate public cloud application platforms seamlessly.

SD-WAN services aim to continually improve the platforms’ functionality with traffic identification and optimizing connections to our customers’ most critical applications and services, increased network security, and better centralized management. Web Werks is MeitY empaneled cloud provider and has been providing services to enterprises and governments.

Nikhil Rathi Executive Director & CEO for Web Werks commented on the patented technologies,

« By choosing the most advanced solution available from the inventors of SD-WAN, Web Werks Data Centers can leverage FatPipe’s unique patented technologies to bring the highest levels of global network performance. They can also provide customers with the highest WAN security and reliability. »

To provide an end-to-end SD-WAN solution for enterprise customers, Fatpipe announced the general availability of built-in 4G/5G solutions to enable partners to deploy a single appliance solution for retail stores which contains a landline and an independent 4G or 5G backup path.

Designed for satellite traffic

The product can be configured to minimize data flow through the LTE path, using Fatpipe’s acclaimed ‘Sat Booster’ technology designed for satellite traffic. The LTE path can also be used for out-of-band network management should landlines fail, ensuring that network administrators can access the network for troubleshooting and restoring the network.

The technology offered by FatPipe would support failover to multiple data centers and simplify the deployment of enterprise-grade, multi-data center resilient, cloud-hosted solutions. These are going to be highly beneficial for customers using real-time applications.

Sanch Datta, President and CTO of FatPipe Networks said,

« We will achieve new market efficiencies. FatPipe finds a synergy by bridging Web Werks and its customers with its SD-WAN solutions, enabling Web Werks to offer advanced data centre services. The solution makes it easier for customers and their branches to be on-boarded, reducing the complexity of the network. »