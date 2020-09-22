FiberLight has expanded connectivity at H5 Data Centers in San Antonio. The expansion supports a low-latency network connecting Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, plus Corpus Christi, Laredo, and McAllen, and includes brand new, diverse fiber routes to the US-Mexico border. Its Point of Presence also offers H5 Data Centers’ customers easy access to FiberLight’s Texas fiber network.

25 communications carriers

H5 Data Centers’ San Antonio Edge Data Center offers access to more than 25 communications carriers. 85,000 square-foot carrier hotel is the top point of interconnection in San Antonio. Simon Cooper, FiberLight’s Director of Business Development for Data Center Partnerships said,

“We’re thrilled to be working alongside H5 Data Centers to bring enhanced connectivity options to the Texas region, and we look forward to expanding this collaboration to ensure a growing number of customers can access the robust data center and high-capacity fiber capabilities they rely on. As part of our Texas Express Routes, H5 Data Centers is integral to FiberLight enabling network operators, enterprises, wireless operators, managed service providers, and international carriers across Texas to quickly and cost-effectively deploy connectivity to commercial, data center, cloud on-ramp, and IP peering sites. All sites on these routes, including 100 Taylor St., are available on a 25-day installation interval or shorter to ensure fast turn-ups.”

