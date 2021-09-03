FiberLight partnered with Atlanta-based Coloblox Data Centers. AS one of Atlanta’s original co-location providers, Coloblox Data Centers serves over 250-customers across its 32,000 square feet of data center space in the Atlanta market.

Providing dark and lit fiber services

Through this partnership, FiberLight will be providing both dark and lit fiber services to Coloblox to go along with its latest Point-of-Presence (PoP) in the ATL1 Atlanta data center. Furthermore, FiberLight brings competitive pricing options, and its reliable customer service provides customers with assurance.

Will Sears, Chief Revenue Officer at FiberLight, said,

“We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the more well-known colocation data centers in the greater Atlanta area. We are constantly looking to bring FiberLight customers the most trusted, reliable partners, and the team at Coloblox is just that. As more businesses look for new carrier options to fuel their business connectivity, FiberLight is proud to bring alternative options to the Coloblox ecosystem.”

FiberLight’s dark fiber offering into the Coloblox ATL1 data center allows customers of both organizations to access a full suite of connectivity options. By connecting Coloblox to the FiberLight footprint with dark fiber, it expands across one of the fastest-growing and strongest markets in the United States.

“As many MSPs and enterprise customers transition from a traditional on-premise hosting model to a hybrid or full colocation model, the team at Coloblox wanted a fiber provider that was able to meet their needs. Our customers are looking for our carrier partners to have diverse pathways and connectivity options to further their business while staying within budget. We’re excited to be partnering with FiberLight as we expand our footprint across the greater Atlanta area,”

said Jason Jones, CEO of Coloblox Data Centers.

