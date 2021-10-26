NEXTDC is planning to fulfill the government’s vision to make Darwin the country’s next data center hub by collaborating with the government and building its first NT data center in Darwin in connectivity through the terabit territory initiative. Tier three facility, which is a mission-critical operation center, developing plans have been disclosed recently by the data center provider. It will be known as D1.



Next data center: Darwin

Michael Gunner, Chief Minister of the Northern Territory said,

“We’re excited to work with NextDC to build this world-class data center in Darwin, We want to make the Territory a hub for digital industries and investment, and now we can look forward to building infrastructure that will create new jobs and opportunities.”

The data center will be supporting Vocus cable deployments that are currently ongoing. “Vocus would provide high-capacity connectivity to D1 on its terabit territory fiber network and would also serve as an anchor tenant in the facility,” said NEXTDC. These ongoing Vocus cable deployments include;

Australia-Singapore cable.

Project Horizon cable line between Geraldton and Port Hedland.

Craig Scroggie, CEO of NEXTDC said,

“The company was honored to be selected as the government’s strategic partner to work together to continue to strengthen the territory’s digital industry. This digital infrastructure development represents an important investment for the NT, that will further support and accelerate the growth of the northern digital gateway in Australia,”

