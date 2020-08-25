German Data Centre management and Cloud Computing infrastructure developer, openQRM is acquired by Fiveways International. As a part of the acquisition, managed service provider Fiveways International has appointed OPENQRM AUSTRALIA as the master distributor and support center. According to the announcement, OPENQRM AUSTRALIA is looking forward to bringing its solution to the market and expanding its global footprint.

The company also stated that OPENQRM AUSTRALIA is aiming to improve the existing products. openQRM’s platform is developed for IT professionals and organizations of all sizes and it utilizes plug-ins that fully automate cloud-based workflows. Roger Mangraviti, Director of OPENQRM AUSTRALIA said,