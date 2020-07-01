Data center colocation and hybrid IT solutions provider, Flexential announced it has hired Ryan Mallory to serve as its Chief Operating Officer of Colocation Services. In his new role, Mallory will drive operational excellence and performance optimization for the colocation portfolio, which also includes data center operations, product management, design, construction, engineering, and facilities management, as well as overseeing the company’s interconnection platform, FlexAnywhere.

20 years of experience

Ryan is leaving Equinix almost after 10 years to join Flexential and has more than 20 years of experience in this field. His latest role was Senior Vice President of Global Solutions Enablement at Equinix where he worked hand-in-hand with the global sales, network platform, software, and operations teams to support bridging the network, data center, and IT infrastructure solutions. Chris Downie, Flexential CEO said,