Data center colocation and hybrid IT solutions provider, Flexential announced it has hired Ryan Mallory to serve as its Chief Operating Officer of Colocation Services. In his new role, Mallory will drive operational excellence and performance optimization for the colocation portfolio, which also includes data center operations, product management, design, construction, engineering, and facilities management, as well as overseeing the company’s interconnection platform, FlexAnywhere.
Ryan is leaving Equinix almost after 10 years to join Flexential and has more than 20 years of experience in this field. His latest role was Senior Vice President of Global Solutions Enablement at Equinix where he worked hand-in-hand with the global sales, network platform, software, and operations teams to support bridging the network, data center, and IT infrastructure solutions. Chris Downie, Flexential CEO said,
“Adding Ryan as a leader is a big step forward for Flexential because of his extensive experience with all sizes and formats of IT infrastructure services. Interconnection, network operations and edge computing are also in Ryan’s DNA, which aligns to Flexential’s key differentiators. His deep understanding of hybrid IT architectures on every scale, makes him the ideal fit for this critical role. We are very excited to have him join the Flexential team and start this new chapter in our history.”
