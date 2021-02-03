Data center colocation provider Flexential announced the appointment of Sherri Liebo to serve as its Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing. In her role, Liebo will be focused on driving growth for Flexential’s Hybrid IT portfolio, including the development and guidance of go-to-market strategies, customer and partner relations, branding and campaign management and lead generation.

Responsible for global expansion

Prior to Flexential, Sherri Liebo led the global marketing team through a significant global expansion, strengthened its market presence and accelerated demand generation with Digital Realty.

Flexential Chief Revenue Officer Patrick Doherty said,

“We are excited to announce Sherri’s addition to Flexential’s senior leadership team. A seasoned and passionate business and marketing leader, Sherri has deep experience developing go-to-market strategies and championing the customer journey across B2B markets. Her unique background driving demand across Cloud and Managed Services also aligns well with our portfolio of offerings and will contribute to a strong start to the new year.”

Liebo brings over 25 years of B2B marketing experience to Flexential, having worked across both enterprise and startup businesses. Prior to her time as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Digital Realty, Liebo spent time in leadership positions at Cisco and HP.

