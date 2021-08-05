Flexential announced it has entered into a leaseback agreement with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate. The deal will enable a 130,000 square foot expansion of Flexential’s state-of-the-art Plano, Texas facility, more than doubling capacity at that data center to over 260,000 square feet and bringing Flexential’s Dallas market capacity to over 432,000 square feet.

Growing demand for data centers

This agreement follows a recent sale-leaseback partnership with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate for Flexential’s Hillsboro 3 data center in Portland in April 2020. The continued support of Legacy Investors and Invesco Real Estate demonstrates the value of the Flexential brand overall and its franchise in the Dallas market.

With rapidly growing demand for data center services in Plano and the broader Dallas market, the partnership between Flexential, Legacy and Invesco Real Estate will enable Flexential to quickly and efficiently bring this project to market while giving Legacy and Invesco Real Estate an excellent investment opportunity. Chris Downie, CEO of Flexential said,

“Our continued partnership with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate allows Flexential to expand at an even faster rate to meet heightened demand in hypergrowth markets such as Plano, Texas and Portland. We are committed to continued investment in the 38 highly connected data centers in our platform of hybrid IT infrastructure solutions and are pleased that this partnership is enabling us to realize quick and efficient growth.”

