Data center colocation, cloud, and connectivity provider, Flexential outlined new steps of its national platform expansion along with its plans to add 33 MW of new sustainable data center development projects this year. The company aims to more than double the rate of expansion compared to last year. The company plans to extend the FlexAnywhere platform significantly, offering more than 220 MW and 3 million square feet of capacity across 19 markets by year-end 2022.

220 MW across 19 markets

Flexential announced that the company has started construction on the first phase of a new highly-sustainable data center in Atlanta. When fully built, it will offer over 150,000 square feet of IT space and 22.5 MW of power capacity with the company’s Gen 5 design.

The three new FlexAnywhere blueprints are specifically designed to address the key pain points CIOs face in meeting ever-changing business challenges.

Providing Agility and Ability to Scale IT Infrastructure to meet business requirements, services, tools and new business initiatives, with the ability to rapidly scale up or down resources, infrastructure and data center footprints according to demand. The solution addresses the challenge of aging IT infrastructure by helping CIOs develop short- and long-term strategies to optimize costs and manage commitments.

Improving Application Performance and Reliability to meet higher SLAs, application and network availability requirements and provide CIO-level visibility into critical infrastructure.

Delivering Superior Network Performance and Interconnection to improve response times and create predictable performance for distributed users, provide secure and reliable connectivity to core data centers, and improve network reliability to customers’ cloud providers and business partners.

Chris Downie, CEO of Flexential said,

« As we all reflect on the challenges of the past two years and look to the future to accommodate new realities, driving growth has never been a more complicated mission. Traditional playbooks will not suffice. Companies must reimagine what it takes to meet the needs of their teams and their end-users. »