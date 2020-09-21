Foxconn completed the steel frame for a 100-foot high-performance computing data center globe in the U.S. state of Wisconsin. For the next step, the company will install 642 glass panels. While helping Wisconsin Valley Science and Technology Park (WVSTP) create job openings, the facility will serve as the home to the WVSTP’s Network Operations Center (NOC).

Creating new jobs

Foxconn has invested US$750 million in the project, which will cost an estimated US$10 billion. This investment includes a sixth-generation flat-panel complex (Gen 6 Fab) in WVSTP in Mount Pleasant Village.

The data center was designed to facilitate the development of medical care, academic research, safety, and agriculture in the science park. Foxconn dealt with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation in November 2017 to build the flat screen manufacturing complex in the state.

