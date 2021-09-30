Pioneer in data-centric computing, Fungible announced new capabilities and products to its product portfolio. With the Fungible Storage Initiator cards, standard servers can access NVMe over TCP storage targets via the implementation of NVMe/TCP, provide enhancements to the security and usability, and make deploying NVMe/TCP easier.

Fastest storage initiator solution

Fungible’s data processing unit, Fungible DPU is a new category of processor purpose-built for data-centric workloads. It is capable of unlocking the capacity stranded in silos by disaggregating these resources into different pools and composing them on-demand, allowing it to meet the dynamic resourcing needs of applications. The Fungible Storage Cluster, built to run on standard NVMe/TCP, provides the benefits of pooled storage without performance issues.

The Fungible Storage Initiator solution is delivered on FC200, FC100, and FC50 cards which are powered by the S1 Fungible DPU, and a single FC200 card, which can deliver 2.5 million IOPS to its host. These cards and the cluster are managed by Fungible Composer. It orchestrates the composition of disaggregated data center resources.

The benefits of the Fungible Storage Initiator solution include:

Simplicity: Allows modern data center compute servers to finally get rid of ALL local storage, even boot drives, allowing the complete disaggregation of storage from servers. Security: Seamless, high performance, multi-tenant encryption of data from the moment it is first transmitted over the network through its lifetime retention on the Fungible storage target. Flexibility: Expands the usability of NVMe/TCP to a broader set of customer environments, even those without native NVMe/TCP support. Savings and Performance: Offloads the processing of NVMe/TCP from the host, freeing up approximately 30% of the general purpose CPU cores to run applications. This provides significant cost and environmental savings to customers.

Eric Hayes, CEO of Fungible said,

“With our high-performance and low-latency implementation, Fungible’s disaggregated NVMe/TCP solution becomes a game changer. Over the last five years, we have designed our products to support NVMe/TCP natively to revolutionize the economics of deploying flash storage in scale-out implementations. In addition to industry leading performance, our solutions offer more value and the highest levels of security, compression, efficiency, durability and ease of use. At Fungible, we continue to disrupt the traditional rigid models by disaggregating compute and storage using available industry standards like NVMe/TCP.”

