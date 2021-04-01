Fungible, a data-centric computing company, introduced the Fungible Data Center, a multi-tenant, secure data center solution that transforms data centers from rigid, complex and expensive silos into simple, highly efficient and on-demand powerhouses.

Providing cost-efficiency

With the immediate availability of Fungible Data Centers, Fungible realizes a multi-year vision of bringing to market hyperdisaggregated, composable infrastructure that delivers bare-metal performance at the cost efficiencies and simplicity of hyperscale data centers. Fungible Storage Cluster comprising a cluster of Fungible FS1600 scale-out disaggregated storage nodes, each powered by two Fungible F1 DPUs.

Pradeep Sindhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Fungible, said,

“Leveraging the Fungible Data Processing Unit (DPU), we were able to ‘hyper disaggregate’s compute and storage resources providing performance, scale and cost efficiencies not even achievable by hyperscalers. Today, we deliver the ‘composable’ piece with the first incarnation of Fungible Data Centers, fully managed by the innovative Fungible Data Center Composer software.”

“The Fungible Data Center Composer is developed by fully harnessing the powerful capabilities of the Fungible DPU. The result is a data center architecture that is simple, flexible, high performance, and secure. They believe the Fungible Data Center is the inevitable way to build infrastructure because it dynamically adapts to changing workload conditions while delivering performance equivalent to that of a custom-designed bare metal data center per workload,” according to Dr. Srinidhi Varadarajan, Senior Vice President of Solutions at Fungible.

See more Data Center News