International cloud and edge solutions provider, G-Core Labs announced the launch of a new cloud point-of-presence in Warsaw. The virtual machines and isolated bare metal servers are secured in Tier IV/III data centers and use Intel SGX encryption technology making it easier for companies to comply with GDPR requirements and ensure the safety of sensitive data.

Easier to comply with GDPR

Along with the server clusters in Paris, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt, G-Core Labs’ new PoP makes it easier for customers from all over the world to work across the European markets.

G-Core Labs’ Artificial intelligence platform is powered by next-gen IPUs and CPUs by Intel and Graphcore. The ready-to-use platform accelerates full-cycle machine learning of any complexity and makes it cheaper for businesses. G-Core Labs’ public clouds are available in 20+ other locations outside of Warsaw. Seva Vayner, Director of Edge cloud stream at G-Core Labs said,

« The cloud PoP in Warsaw is an important part of G-Core Labs’ European infrastructure offering. Users can now launch dedicated servers and virtual machines in the region within a matter of minutes. Our bare metal servers are particularly important for the European market, and allow companies to solve not only performance issues but also data security and compliance concerns. We’ve combined Intel SGX encryption technology, DDoS Protection and Web Application Firewall solutions, keeping security front of mind, and also an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform underpinned by Intel Xeon Gen 3 processors. »