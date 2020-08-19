G-Core Labs launched a new region of its public cloud in Ashburn (Virginia, USA). Previously G-Core Labs public clouds were launched in Luxembourg and Moscow. North America has become the company’s third cloud region. Totally, the company is planning to open about 10 additional public cloud points of presence on all continents of the world soon.

To become a single virtual data center

The public cloud in Ashburn enables G-Core Labs’s customers’ to use a multifunctional virtual data center. This virtual data center allows them to scale their IT infrastructure in minutes, as significantly accelerate the development, testing, and introduction of new products and services to the market. All data processing is performed in the United States.

Vsevolod Vayner, head of cloud platforms at G-Core Labs, said,

“We are now focused on scalability and providing multiple locations with minimal latency. Our goal is to become a single virtual data center for our clients, accessible from anywhere in the world. At the same time, the launch of the cloud point in Ashburn is especially important for the development of G-Core Labs public cloud infrastructure, because the USA is the world leader in opening new areas of applications of cloud solutions and in scale of their implementation.”

The company has customers from mass media, online retail, game developers and publishers, banks, insurance companies, educational and medical organizations. To meet the requirements of rising remote workers, G-Core Labs provides virtual machines with Windows and Linux operating systems that act as a remote workstation for the developer or ordinary user. Customers can create virtual cloud networks where they can set up private clusters to do necessary computations or to isolate a certain set of applications within their own cloud network.

In addition to this, G-Core Labs IaaS service is an option to manage resources by distributing them among projects. Within platform services or PaaS, G-Core Labs plans to add an option of auto-deploying Kubernetes clusters for container orchestration soon. This option will finish the integration of a platform for developing, testing, and launching AI applications and Hadoop-based systems for working with big data.