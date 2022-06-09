Cloud and edge solutions provider, G-Core Labs is adding a new public cloud PoP to its global infrastructure. The new PoP in Sydney, Australia provides users access to the company’s virtual machines and bare metal servers, giving Australian-based businesses, applications, and companies going to launch activities in APAC the infrastructure for cost-effective operation and rapid growth.

Public cloud PoP

G-Core Labs’ new PoP ensures minimal latency for end-users. Users also will be able to create virtual cloud networks, set up private clusters, manage loads and perform resource-intensive tasks in a secure cloud. G-Core Labs’ offering is unique from other cloud providers due to its additional services ecosystem. It includes powerful CDN and DNS hosting already in operation in Australia. G-Core Labs also allows its users to quickly access virtual machines and bare-metal servers.

Bare-metal servers are coming with additional benefits, compared to virtual machines. G-Core Labs is reinforcing its service by utilizing an advanced suite of cybersecurity tools, combining Intel SGX encryption technology, DDoS Protection, and Web Application Firewall solutions to protect its users against possible online threats. Andre Reitenbach, CEO of G-Core Labs said,

« With the help of our new service, Bare-Metal-as-a-Service, a user can get a ready-to-work dedicated server just as easily as a virtual one. All you need to do is choose the right characteristics, connect a public, private, or several networks at once, and in a few minutes the physical server will be ready to work. »