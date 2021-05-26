G-Core Labs is an international provider of cloud and edge solutions. Now, the company has launched a new region of its public cloud in Amsterdam in Tier IV data center. The solution allows companies and organizations to deploy IT infrastructure of any configuration and capacity quickly.

Adding a powerful cloud cluster

By integrating the cloud with the company’s content delivery network, located in more than 100 points of presence around the world, its response time is up to 30 ms. All data processing is carried out in the Netherlands.

Vsevolod Vayner, G-Core Labs head of cloud platforms, said,

“Europe is traditionally one of the main priorities of G-Core Labs, most of the company’s clients are located here. In this regard, in addition to the public cloud region in Luxembourg, we are also opening a powerful cloud cluster in Amsterdam, one of the most important economic centers of the Old World, for the convenience of our users. And by the end of the year, the cloud will be launched in Germany.”

Amsterdam became the sixth region of the company’s public cloud, previously G-Core Labs public clouds were launched in Luxembourg, Ashburn (USA), Singapore, Moscow & Khabarovsk. In total, the company plans to open over 20 additional points of cloud presence on all continents of the world soon.

As part of the IaaS model, G-Core Labs allows its clients to create virtual cloud networks where they can set up private clusters to do necessary computations or to isolate a certain set of applications within their own cloud network. Within platform services, or PaaS, G-Core Labs offers its own AI platform that provides the ability to quickly create, train and deploy various machine learning models. Soon the company plans to add an option of auto-deploying Kubernetes clusters for container orchestration and Hadoop-based systems for working with big data.

