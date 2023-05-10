Gaia-X and Smart Africa are proud to announce the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), anticipating the establishment of a Gaia-X Hub in Africa. This initiative will expand the adoption and recognition of the Gaia-X standard beyond Europe, creating sovereign and interoperable data infrastructure to support innovation and digital transformation projects across Africa.

For the future of the data economy

Once established, the Gaia-X Africa hub will facilitate the participation of African companies in international projects, as well as involve Gaia-X members from other hubs in African projects. This collaboration will extend the creation of common international data spaces and enrich Smart Africa and Gaia-X with reciprocal knowledge sharing on data and the cloud.

One of the strategic initiatives of Smart Africa is the creation of a federated cloud across African countries. Its partnership with Gaia-X will empower it with the necessary engine of trust, meeting the needs of digital sovereignty that Africa, as well as Europe and all the countries which have already joined the Gaia-X endeavor, recognizing it as a necessary element for the future of the data economy.

Commenting on the MoU, Lacina Koné, DG/CEO of Smart Africa, said,

« We believe that this partnership will foster the ecosystem of African enterprises and research entities through the creation of a Gaia-X Hub in Africa, which the Smart Africa alliance is committed to supporting. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to working together to impact Africa significantly in the area of data spaces and infrastructures. »

Francesco Bonfiglio, CEO of Gaia-X, added,

« Signing the MoU with Smart Africa is a significant step towards creating a more sovereign and self-determined digital future for Africa. It also confirms once more how the values promoted by Gaia-X, and the need to ensure trustworthy digital services that Gaia-X promotes with its trust framework, are universally recognised and not limited to Europe. »

Roland Fadrany, COO of Gaia-X, who attended the MoU signature, said,

« We are delighted to collaborate with Smart Africa, and look forward to working with the new Gaia-X Hub. This partnership will make us closer to the African countries, enlarge our community of members and expand the operationalisation of the Gaia-X standard in the market. »

By boosting the data economy across the continent, the Gaia-X Hub Africa will play a vital role in accelerating Africa’s economic growth and social progress, harnessing the potential of advanced technologies to create a more prosperous and equitable future.