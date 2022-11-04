Gcore announced the launch of a new DDoS protection point of presence, which is located in London, UK.

protection point of presence, which is located in London, UK. The new service features less than 1 ms latency in London, 5–10 ms latency in other areas of the UK, and over 1 Tbps filtering capacity.

Gcore’s filtering center become a reliable part of the company infrastructure, protecting users from L3, L4, and L7 threats.

Luxembourg-based international cloud and edge solutions provider, Gcore has opened a new scrubbing center. The new DDoS protection point of presence will be located in London, in addition to its PoPs in Germany and the Netherlands.

Gore’s new cleaning center has a filtering capacity of over 1 Tbps. It is also designed to simplify working in European markets for its global customers. With the launch of the new scrubbing center, it will handle the traffic from the United Kingdom and surrounding regions. It offers:

Protection servers based on high-performance 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors

Gcore’s latest center has become a reliable part of the company’s protection infrastructure. It offers protection against L3, L4, and L7 attacks. From startups to enterprises and government organizations, all users can benefit from the new service. Gcore Protection is available for virtual machines and bare-metal servers users along with users running servers at other data centers. Andrew Slastenov, Head of Web Security at Gcore said,

« There’s no need to explain why London is important to us. As a cloud infrastructure provider, we consider it essential to provide you with everything you need to work securely in a city with one of the highest business activity values in the world. The new cleaning center in our London data center serves this purpose. It enables us to filter traffic close to your users quickly and only send valid packets to a protected resource. According to Gcore analysts, DDoS protection is highly essential in 2022, as the average power of recorded attacks has more than doubled this year. In 2021, it was 300 Gbps, and now it’s already 700 Gbps. »