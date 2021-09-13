High-density colocation provider GIGA Data Centers (GIGA) signed a multi-year contract with Classic Software and Services. GIGA Data Centers operates a multi-tenant data center in Mooresville, North Carolina just north of downtown Charlotte.

Supporting continued growth

The company is known for its WindChill prefabricated modular enclosures that support up to 50kW per rack and are ideally suited for compute-intense environments, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications and blockchain processing.

John McCallum, Managing Partner at GIGA Data Centers, said,

“GIGA Data Centers continues to attract firms that require high-performance environments. We welcome Classic Software and Services and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success,”

GIGA has fully built out and commissioned 3MW of capacity on a 20MW data center campus in Mooresville, just north of downtown Charlotte.

Christoper Hlebak, President of Classic Software and Services, said,

“We chose GIGA Data Centers because of their experience and technology. We needed an environment that could support the processing systems that drive operational efficiency and performance for our Fortune 500 financial service clients.”

