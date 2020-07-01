Global Switch has announced that it has started on the first stage of a new data center in Amsterdam. The new 32,000 square meter data center, Global Switch Amsterdam East, will be located near to the existing Amsterdam West facility in the Slotervaart/Overtoomseveld district. These two data centers are close to the main Dutch cable infrastructure, the financial district and city center.

Energy-efficiency is at the core

Global Switch Amsterdam’s power supply capacity will increase by 40MVA, bringing the campus total to 72MVA supplied at 50kV. The design of the Global Switch Amsterdam East is based on energy efficiency. A free-cooling water-based cooling system that will be used in the data center will allow the heat to be exported to the local community. Global Switch plans to receive BREEAM “Very Good” certification with its annualized design Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of less than 1.2.

John Corcoran, CEO of Global Switch, said,

“We are continuing to see demand for high quality, resilient and energy efficient data centers providing multiple connectivity options particularly from global hyperscale cloud providers looking for highly experienced data center operators, such as Global Switch, as well as demand from European, US and Asian customers. We are therefore delighted to have now started construction of Global Switch Amsterdam East which will be our fourteenth data center.”

There will be also direct fiber connections between Global Switch Amsterdam West and Global Switch Amsterdam East. This connectivity enables customers of Amsterdam East to access a rich environment and to benefit from a wide choice of cloud and network providers as well as direct access to the global IP backbone.

Jasper Lankhorst, Managing Director Global Switch Amsterdam, said,