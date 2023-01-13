Global Switch has been granted planning permission for a new data center in a car park adjacent to its existing London East and London North buildings.

According to the energy report, London South will have an energy consumption of 27,180 MWh per year when fully built.

The new facility will provide an additional 27,000 square meters of floor space in a part-six and part-seven story building.

At a Tower Hamlets Council meeting, Global Switch has been granted planning permission for a new data center by the Strategic Development Committee in east London. The company had filed for the new data center that will be built on a car park adjacent to its existing London East and London North buildings at East India Dock House.

According to the documents, the 27,000 square meters facility will have an energy consumption of 27,180 MWh per year when fully built. It will provide 27,000 square meters of floor space in a part-six and part-seven story building. The 56 meters tall building will also have a bridge connecting to Global Switch’s London East data center at the first-floor level. The document’s application summary says,

« Erection of a data center (Use Class B8) adjacent to East India Dock House with a connecting bridge over Nutmeg Lane to the existing London East building and other associated works including landscaping, car and cycle parking, refuse storage, and lighting. »

According to the application made by Global Switch, the new building is much taller than the existing London North facility, but also it was designed to be the slimmest possible to meet the needs of the data center.