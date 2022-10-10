Google is opening its first data center in Inzai City, Chiba in 2023, as a part of a $730 million investment in infrastructure.

Google’s investment plans also include the Topaz subsea cable , which we expect to be ready for service in 2023.

Topaz subsea cable Google’s network infrastructure investments in Japan is expected to enable an additional $303 billion in GDP between 2022 and 2026.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, published a blog post about the company’s new investments and more. Google opened its first office outside the U.S. in Shibuya, Tokyo, in 2001. Pichai shared the details of the company’s new Japan Digitization Initiative with Prime Minister Kishida. Pichai shared the details of a new Chiba data center, which is a part of a $730 million investment in infrastructure.

Expanding commitment

Google is expanding its commitment to build infrastructure, provide digital training and opportunity, and support partners and nonprofits working to bring the benefits of technology to more people. Pichai announced that the company is opening its first Japan data center in 2023. The facility will be located in Inzai City, Chiba.

The data center will allow people in Japan to access Google’s tools and services faster and more reliably. The facility will also support economic activity and jobs, and connect Japan to the rest of the global digital economy. Google’s investment plan also includes the Topaz subsea cable, which is expected to be operational in 2023. It will be the first fiber cable to connect Japan with the west coast of Canada.

Google is also committing $6 million to support Japanese nonprofits working to expand the benefits of technology through Google.org. Google is providing grant funding to the Japan Foundation for Aging and Health to help them reach 50,000 older people. Other programs focus on digital training, community building, and employment support. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google said,

« Something that’s always inspired me on my visits to Japan is how people of all ages are using technology to improve their lives and help others. The last time I was here, I helped open our Campus for Startups, part of our efforts to support generations of entrepreneurs. And today I met with student developers from local universities. Some have already started their own companies, and others are using Pixel and Android to bring their ideas to life. Our goal is to ensure everyone benefits from the innovation happening in Japan. Today, I was pleased to share the details of our new Japan Digitization Initiative with Prime Minister Kishida. We’re expanding our commitment to build infrastructure, provide digital training and opportunity, and support partners and nonprofits working to bring the benefits of technology to more people. »