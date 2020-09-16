Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, published a blog post about Google’s sustainability plan. To fight with the consequences of climate change, Google took some steps for sustainability. In Google’s third decade of climate action, Pichai announced the next steps as eliminating their entire carbon legacy, operating on 24/7 carbon-free energy in all their data centers and campuses worldwide, investing in technologies to help their partners and people all over the world make sustainable choices.

Operating on carbon-free energy 24/7

Additionally, Google is planning to generate more than 20,000 new jobs in clean energy and associated industries, in America and around the world, by 2025. With enabling 5 GW of new carbon-free energy across our key manufacturing regions by 2030 through investment, Google expects to spur more than $5 billion in clean energy investments and to create more than 8,000 clean energy jobs.

To source reliable carbon-free energy in all locations and to optimize Google’s electricity demand and forecasting via applying AI, the company will create 12,000 jobs by 2025.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, wrote in the blog post,

“We’ll start by working towards 24/7 carbon-free energy at all of our data centers and campuses around the world. Our data centers power the products and services you’ve come to rely on every day. This will mean every email you send through Gmail, every question you ask Google Search, every YouTube video you watch, and every route you take using Google Maps, is supplied by clean energy every hour of every day.”

Google is one of the major companies to match its energy use with 100 percent renewable energy. Sustainability has been a core value since the company’s founding.

