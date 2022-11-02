Google has signed a PPA for 942 MW of energy from renewables with California-based renewable operator SB Energy.

Alphabet Inc’s Google closed a deal of 942 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with California-based renewables operator SB Energy Global as part of its push to end emissions from its operations.

Google’s largest solar deal from a single company

The signed PPA is Google’s largest solar deal from a single energy company. The tech giant will purchase nearly 75% of the energy produced by four solar projects totaling 1.2 GW of capacity. The energy will be used to power a data center in Midlothian, Texas, and the cloud region in Dallas. The electricity will be provided by four solar projects, Orion I, II, III, and Eiffel, that are being built in Texas. These solar projects are expected to be operational by mid-2024.

The latest PPA is Google’s largest combined clean energy transaction in Texas to date and will support its previously declared commitment to operate “every hour of every day” on carbon-free energy by 2030. Sana Ouji, Energy Lead at Google said;

« Within the decade we’re aiming for every Google data center to operate on clean electricity every hour of every day. This goal requires us to continue to grow our carbon-free energy portfolio. We’re excited to partner with SB Energy to bring online four solar projects that will meaningfully grow our portfolio of renewable energy projects in the region and bring additional clean energy jobs to Texas. »

Tech companies like Google often purchase energy directly from renewable energy developers via power purchase agreements to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions due to pressure to decrease their impacts on the environment.