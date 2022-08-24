Google has announced the completion of its third data center in Singapore which is built in the Jurong region.

The announcement was made during the first Google for Singapore event that also celebrates the 15th anniversary of Google Singapore.

Google currently supports the local people through the Skills Ignition SG program and they are looking for ways to widen those efforts.

Google has announced its expansion in Singapore by completing a new data center in the Jurong region. This new data center is the third one in the country; the first one was opened in 2011 and the second one was in 2015. Seven years after the second data center, Google completed the third one.

Google Singapore’s 15th anniversary

It’s been 15 years since Google officially launched its first office in Singapore, with a few employees in 2007. Now, the company has more than 3,000 people working in the country and has a total long-term investment of $850 million. Google has made its announcement for the third data center in their first Google for Singapore event, where the 15th anniversary was celebrated with special guests from the Singapore government.

In the blog post published by Ben King, managing director of Google Singapore, he also mentioned their efforts to improve the tech skills of Singaporeans such as launching Skills Ignition SG; a collaboration with government and industry to provide both digital skills training and hands-on work experience. This program has supported more than 5,500 people and the company is looking for ways to widen those efforts. Ben King, managing director of Google Singapore said;

« We are stepping up our efforts to help Singapore reinforce its position as a leader in AI innovation. Google Cloud will partner with the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group to create novel AI solutions that will improve how Singaporeans work and live. The partnership will also help deepen AI capabilities in public service and shape AI governance and ethics. »