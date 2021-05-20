GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) announced the latest redesign of its immersion cooling solutions, ICEraQ Series 10 which is based on data from more than ten years of customer installations. The Series 10 was built to deliver improved energy efficiency, performance, and usability, as well as integrate additional features.

Saves even more floor space and energy

It provides unprecedented cooling capacity while at the same time decreasing total data center energy usage by up to 50%, delivering an ultra-efficient PUE of <1.03, and reducing server power by 10-20%. AFurthermore, it accomplishes all this in a reduced footprint, while maintaining a stable thermal environment.

Peter Poulin, CEO, GRC, said,

“As the next generation of data center immersion cooling solutions, the Series 10 builds on our successful deployments and customer input to improve usability and functionality, with an easy-to-use rack design and a clean aesthetic. It’s exciting to bring a new form into the market and we look forward to offering this immersion cooling solution to customers struggling with data center cooling challenges.”

The Series 10 immersion cooling system is a modular design that allows units to be positioned end-to-end, saving even more floor space. It features an integrated containment area, eliminating the need for external containment decks. Furthermore, it is designed to optimize floor space utilization, allowing for the greatest number of racks without a walkway.

CDU capacity has increased to 200 kilowatts with warm water and up to 368 kilowatts with chilled water, as well as the potential for at least a 50% larger brazed plate heat exchanger for even higher power future applications. Next month, Series 10 will be deployed at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC).

